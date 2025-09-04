Devastating Downpour: Monsoon Mayhem Hits Northern India
Incessant rains have severely affected northern Indian states, causing landslides, floods, and infrastructure damage. With lives lost and thousands displaced, the calamity has disrupted daily life, education, and commerce. Emergency measures are in place to restore affected areas, but challenges persist as states grapple with monsoon devastation.
- India
Continuous heavy rains have wreaked havoc in northern Indian states, with Himachal Pradesh particularly devastated since monsoon started. Rising Yamuna river levels have also impacted Delhi significantly.
Floods have wreaked significant damage, including over 110 km of the India-Pakistan international border fence and the inundation of around 90 BSF posts. Emergency efforts are underway to restore border infrastructure.
Landslides and floods have claimed lives, displaced thousands, and led to the closure of numerous roads and educational institutions. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy amidst the widespread chaos.
