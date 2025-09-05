Aftershocks of Despair: Afghanistan's Humanitarian Need Amidst Relentless Earthquakes

A devastating 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, further compounding the crisis after lethal tremors earlier this week. German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the epicenter in remote Shiwa district, Nangarhar province, close to the Pakistan border.

Authorities are grappling with immense destruction, especially in the villages of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The death toll has surpassed 2,200, as aid agencies scramble for dwindling resources to support the tens of thousands rendered homeless by the earthquakes. The U.N. and NGOs spotlight a dire need for food, medical supplies, and shelter.

Humanitarian concerns escalate as Afghanistan, fraught with paradoxical challenges of weather and geopolitics, struggles to cope with this ongoing disaster. Restricted aid due to past funding cuts and Afghanistan's foreign policy present additional hurdles, leaving the earthquake-stricken nation grappling for urgent global assistance.

