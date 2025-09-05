Aftershocks of Despair: Afghanistan's Humanitarian Need Amidst Relentless Earthquakes
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's southeast on Thursday. It's the third since Sunday, causing major devastation, with over 2,200 dead and thousands injured. Destruction and homelessness are rampant in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, as NGOs warn of waning resources and urgent need for aid and shelter.
A devastating 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, further compounding the crisis after lethal tremors earlier this week. German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the epicenter in remote Shiwa district, Nangarhar province, close to the Pakistan border.
Authorities are grappling with immense destruction, especially in the villages of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The death toll has surpassed 2,200, as aid agencies scramble for dwindling resources to support the tens of thousands rendered homeless by the earthquakes. The U.N. and NGOs spotlight a dire need for food, medical supplies, and shelter.
Humanitarian concerns escalate as Afghanistan, fraught with paradoxical challenges of weather and geopolitics, struggles to cope with this ongoing disaster. Restricted aid due to past funding cuts and Afghanistan's foreign policy present additional hurdles, leaving the earthquake-stricken nation grappling for urgent global assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Afghanistan
- Nangarhar
- Kunar
- aid
- shelter
- injured
- deaths
- survivors
- relief
ALSO READ
Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team
Dabang Delhi KC Triumphs in Thrilling Golden Raid Showdown
Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme Extended to Injured Military Cadets: Supreme Court Takes Action
Himachal's Monsoon Reboot: Government Fast-Tracks MGNREGS to Aid Rural Recovery
FBI Probe: Former Trump Aide John Bolton Under Investigation for Classified Document Breach