Catastrophic Landslide Strikes Sudan's Darfur Region, Hundreds Feared Dead
A devastating landslide in Sudan's Darfur region has claimed hundreds of lives, with many more feared dead. Efforts led by local authorities and international organizations are underway to recover bodies, support survivors, and assess the disaster's impact. The tragic event compounds Sudan's ongoing humanitarian crises.
A catastrophic landslide in the western region of Darfur, Sudan, has reportedly taken the lives of hundreds, with a potential death toll reaching as high as 1,000. The disaster occurred following days of heavy rainfall in the Marrah Mountains, a UNESCO world heritage site known for its unique climate.
Efforts to recover bodies and provide aid are being led by Sudanese authorities, with the support of international organizations. However, access to the affected area has proven difficult due to rough terrain and the region's remote location. Despite these challenges, rescuers are determined to reach and assist victims.
This tragedy comes as Sudan faces a broader humanitarian crisis stemming from an ongoing civil war and widespread displacement. The international community is being urged to respond rapidly to assist those affected by the landslide as well as the broader conflict-related crises affecting millions across the country.
