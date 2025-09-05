Left Menu

Catastrophic Landslide Strikes Sudan's Darfur Region, Hundreds Feared Dead

A devastating landslide in Sudan's Darfur region has claimed hundreds of lives, with many more feared dead. Efforts led by local authorities and international organizations are underway to recover bodies, support survivors, and assess the disaster's impact. The tragic event compounds Sudan's ongoing humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:33 IST
Catastrophic Landslide Strikes Sudan's Darfur Region, Hundreds Feared Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A catastrophic landslide in the western region of Darfur, Sudan, has reportedly taken the lives of hundreds, with a potential death toll reaching as high as 1,000. The disaster occurred following days of heavy rainfall in the Marrah Mountains, a UNESCO world heritage site known for its unique climate.

Efforts to recover bodies and provide aid are being led by Sudanese authorities, with the support of international organizations. However, access to the affected area has proven difficult due to rough terrain and the region's remote location. Despite these challenges, rescuers are determined to reach and assist victims.

This tragedy comes as Sudan faces a broader humanitarian crisis stemming from an ongoing civil war and widespread displacement. The international community is being urged to respond rapidly to assist those affected by the landslide as well as the broader conflict-related crises affecting millions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
2
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
3
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India
4
Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025