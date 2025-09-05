Vastu Shastra vs Feng Shui: Which one is better to adopt according to Indian beliefs?

Manoj Jain, Astro-Vastu Consultant Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra are popular all over the world, and people have been applying them in their lives according to their choice and advice. But in today's era, compared to the tremendous marketing done by China for Feng Shui, India has lagged far behind in promoting its ancient Vastu Shastra. According to a statistic, China achieves a turnover of about 20,000 crores through Feng Shui. Despite India having a rich, mythological, cultural, scientifically based Vastu, tradition, people are becoming crazy about Chinese Feng Shui. In such a situation, the question arises that which of the two is better for Indians to adopt? A comparative study has found that Feng Shui emphasises only making the house beautiful, whereas in the Indian Vastu Shastra method, the building should be beautiful as well as auspicious and defect-free in accordance with the natural environment. In Feng Shui, idols of three gods, Luk, Fuk and Sau, are found, in which Fuk is considered the god of prosperity, Luk is considered the god of high class and Sau is considered the god of knowledge. Whereas in the Indian system, Lakshmi is considered the god of happiness and prosperity, Saraswati the goddess of knowledge and intellect, and Shri Ganapati is considered the god of Riddh-Siddhi and longevity.

Feng Shui says that the south should be kept open and the east should be closed. Whereas in the Indian system, this is considered the cause of evil. In India, the northeastcorner of the house is considered the corner of the god, where the sun rays enter our houses early in the morning. Which is scientifically and classically completely correct and favourable. If we keep the south of our house open, then the air coming from there will bring various diseases. This will erode our economic progress.

In Feng Shui, keeping a three-legged frog in the house is considered lucky. And having one Chinese or three silver coins in its mouth is a symbol of economic progress. Whereas in the Indian system silver is an indicator of our good fortune. Giving silver is auspicious, and receiving it is also auspicious. That is, it is a symbol of Lakshmi.

Feng Shui says that keeping a statue of a laughing man, ''Laughing Buddha'', in the house is said to be a factor of happiness. Whereas in the Indian system there is a tradition of installing Lord Ganesha in our drawing room, who is the symbol of Riddhi-Siddhi, longevity, wisdom, discretion and prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, in a particular direction inside the house, there is a laughing and playing picture of Lord Krishna's childhood, who is the father of Bhagwad Gita.

It is said in Feng Shui that three Chinese coins should be tied in a red ribbon and hung, which will bring luck to your house. Those Chinese coins have stories of their gods and goddesses. People put wind chimes in their houses for good air. Whereas according to the Indian system, Om, Ganpati, and Swastik symbols are used on our doors. Also, we tie lemon and chilli in front of the shop to protect it from bad air. It is believed that temple bells cure ear problems and mental disorders. (Author is an internationally renowned Vastu consultant, energy expert and social activist)

