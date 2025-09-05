Flood Havoc in Hoshiarpur: Infrastructure and Agriculture Hit Hard
The recent floods in Hoshiarpur have damaged 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads. Additionally, 141 schools and 23 villages suffered significant damage. The district seeks 'scientific' desilting measures and embankment construction to tackle further damage.
The recent floods in Hoshiarpur have wreaked havoc, damaging more than 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads. Officials confirmed the destruction on Friday.
Schools did not escape the devastation; 141 primary and upper primary institutions reported damage ranging from roofs and flooring to plaster and toilets. Household destruction was also noted in 23 villages, primarily in Garhshankar subdivision, as reported by officials.
In response, the Hoshiarpur district administration is seeking approval for 'scientific' desilting of the Beas River and a 13-km-long embankment construction to mitigate erosion risks near the Sri Hargobindpur (Rara) bridge, a move spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain. The district continues to grapple with the heavy rain-induced losses, including submerged farms, displaced residents, and extensive agricultural damage.
