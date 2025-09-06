Left Menu

IAF's Daring Relief Mission in Udhampur: A Lifeline in the Skies

The Indian Air Force demonstrated remarkable courage and precision by delivering nearly six tonnes of relief materials to Dammote panchayat in Udhampur, affected by severe floods and landslides. The operations were conducted over a school rooftop, providing much-needed aid and hope to stranded residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:37 IST
IAF's Daring Relief Mission in Udhampur: A Lifeline in the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force choppers embarked on a daring mission to deliver essential relief supplies to flood-stricken areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official reported.

On Friday, approximately 5.9 tonnes of relief material were deployed with surgical precision onto a school rooftop in Dammote panchayat, offering much-needed support to isolated residents.

Udhampur has been grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. The selfless efforts of IAF pilots are instrumental in restoring hope and rebuilding lives in the region, the Defence public relations officer noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
3
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
4
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025