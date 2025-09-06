IAF's Daring Relief Mission in Udhampur: A Lifeline in the Skies

The Indian Air Force choppers embarked on a daring mission to deliver essential relief supplies to flood-stricken areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official reported.

On Friday, approximately 5.9 tonnes of relief material were deployed with surgical precision onto a school rooftop in Dammote panchayat, offering much-needed support to isolated residents.

Udhampur has been grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. The selfless efforts of IAF pilots are instrumental in restoring hope and rebuilding lives in the region, the Defence public relations officer noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)