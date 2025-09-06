Left Menu

Shark Tragedy Strikes Sydney Beach After 3-1/2 Year Lull

A surfer was fatally injured in a shark attack at Long Reef Beach, Sydney, marking the city's first such incident in over three years. There have been three other shark-related fatalities in Australia this year. Several beaches were closed following the attack as investigations continue.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A surfer was fatally attacked by a large shark at a Sydney beach, the first incident of its kind in over three years, according to police statements made on Saturday. The attack took place at Long Reef Beach in the north of Sydney, leading to the closure of several beaches in the area.

The victim, yet to be identified, was attacked around 100 meters from the shore while surfing with friends. Despite being pulled from the water by fellow surfers, he succumbed to his severe injuries shortly after, as stated by police inspector Stuart Thomson. Fragments of the surfboard were collected for further examination.

Authorities are yet to determine the species of shark involved in the attack. This marks the first fatal shark incident in Sydney since a swimmer's death in 2022, as confirmed by data from Sydney's Taronga Zoo, which also reports three similar fatalities in Australia this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

