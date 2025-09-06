Left Menu

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

A building portion collapsed in Badarpur, southeast Delhi, on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Authorities quickly dispatched three fire tenders after receiving a call at 1:31 PM. The building appeared empty, with no casualties confirmed as the situation is under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A section of a building collapsed in the southeast Delhi area of Badarpur on Saturday afternoon, leading to the rapid response of emergency services.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) dispatched three fire tenders to the location after receiving a call at 1:31 PM.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as initial assessments indicate the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

