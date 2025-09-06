Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Yamuna Valley: Rescue Operations Underway

A destructive cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Yamuna Valley caused severe damage, burying homes in debris and flooding low-lying areas. No casualties have been reported. Prompt rescue operations were launched by district and disaster response teams, ensuring affected residents were moved to safety. The incident also caused highway closures and market chaos.

A devastating cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Yamuna Valley on Saturday, severely impacting the Naugaon area. Torrential rains buried a residence under debris and forced the muddy waters of a nearby stream into several homes, District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed. Emergency services have promptly launched rescue operations, ensuring affected people are moved to safer locations.

The sudden weather event unfolded when many residents had already evacuated, anticipating danger. Witnesses reported the swollen Devalsari stream sweeping away vehicles and severely disrupting the Naugaon market. The resulting mudslides compelled the closure of the Delhi-Yamunotri highway, leading to significant traffic bottlenecks in the region.

Under the leadership of Barkot Inspector Rajesh Joshi, State Disaster Response Force teams reached the scene swiftly for rescue and relief efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported active involvement with district officials to facilitate urgent response and safeguard residents, emphasizing immediate support for those affected.

