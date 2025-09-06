Left Menu

Punjab Battles Torrential Rain Amid Flood Crisis

Punjab is reeling under heavy rainfall, exacerbating flood conditions in the region. Ludhiana witnessed the highest precipitation, while other areas like Amritsar and Patiala also experienced significant rainfall. The floods have claimed 46 lives, marking one of the worst flood events in decades for the state.

Punjab is grappling with severe weather conditions as heavy rain continues to batter the region, intensifying the ongoing flood crisis. Ludhiana recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday, with 81.2 mm of precipitation.

The deluge has claimed 46 lives, with other significant rainfalls in Amritsar and Patiala worsening the situation. The state's maximum temperatures ranged between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The Met department forecast suggests light to moderate rain at isolated locations on Sunday, further challenging Punjab as it endures one of the most severe flood situations in recent history, affecting the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

