The Green Divide: How Socio-Economic Factors Shape Sustainable Habits
Researchers from Goa Institute of Management studied the impact of income, education, and age on sustainability consciousness in India. Using machine learning, they found that income and education heavily influence environmental awareness. Their findings aim to guide policymakers and business leaders towards actionable strategies for a sustainable transition.
- Country:
- India
Why do sustainable habits flourish in some while others lag behind? A team of researchers from Goa Institute of Management (GIM) delved into this query, focusing on income, education, and age's role in shaping eco-consciousness among Indian shoppers.
Published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, the study used advanced machine learning methods, harnessing TabNet and CatBoost models to map behavior patterns. According to Associate Professor Sumit Tripathi, the research underscores that income, education, and environmental awareness are key towards developing carbon footprint consciousness.
The findings suggest that socioeconomic factors and brand loyalty drive eco-friendly choices. The study highlights the importance of tailored sustainability solutions, with potential applications in policymaking and urban planning for a greener future.
