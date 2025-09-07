Tragedy Strikes: Elephants and Human Conflict in Keonjhar

An elderly man in Odisha's Keonjhar district has died following an elephant attack, a local forest officer confirmed on Sunday. The tragic incident unfolded when a herd of elephants entered Barahaposi village, where one animal fatally attacked Anadi Mahanta, who was in his 70s, on Saturday night.

Divisional Forest Officer Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant reported that Mahanta was transported to Keonjhar hospital but was declared deceased on arrival. Following protocol, the bereaved family will receive Rs 10 lakh in compensation, with an immediate payout of Rs 1 lakh for funeral expenses.

This marks the third death due to elephant attacks in the Champua area of Keonjhar within just a month, sparking outrage and concern over the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)