Unyielding Rains Plunge Punjab and Haryana into Flooding

Intense rainfall swept across parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, causing significant disruptions. According to the Met department's report, Sirsa was hit hardest, with a staggering 49.5 mm of rainfall.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded 3.7 mm, Ludhiana 2.4 mm, and Patiala 9.2 mm, amidst ongoing downpours. Other affected areas included Faridkot, Pathankot, and Ferozepur.

Haryana also experienced heavy rainfall, with Ambala receiving 12.1 mm and Hisar 14.6 mm. Sirsa faced severe flooding due to the heavy downpour. The region is dealing with one of its worst flood disasters in decades, exacerbated by swollen rivers spreading from nearby catchment areas.