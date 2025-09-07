Left Menu

Unyielding Rains Plunge Punjab and Haryana into Flooding

Heavy rainfall battered various regions in Punjab and Haryana, with Sirsa recording the highest at 49.5 mm. The rains led to severe flooding, worsened by swollen rivers. Major areas affected included Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala in Punjab, as well as Ambala and Hisar in Haryana.

Intense rainfall swept across parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, causing significant disruptions. According to the Met department's report, Sirsa was hit hardest, with a staggering 49.5 mm of rainfall.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded 3.7 mm, Ludhiana 2.4 mm, and Patiala 9.2 mm, amidst ongoing downpours. Other affected areas included Faridkot, Pathankot, and Ferozepur.

Haryana also experienced heavy rainfall, with Ambala receiving 12.1 mm and Hisar 14.6 mm. Sirsa faced severe flooding due to the heavy downpour. The region is dealing with one of its worst flood disasters in decades, exacerbated by swollen rivers spreading from nearby catchment areas.

