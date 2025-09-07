Tragic Fire in Mumbai: One Dead, Several Injured

A devastating fire engulfed a 24-storey building in Dahisar, Mumbai, on Sunday, claiming the life of a woman and injuring 18 others, officials reported.

The inferno started around 3 pm at the New Janakalyan Society in Shanti Nagar, leading to 36 residents being rescued, of whom 19 required hospital treatment. Tragically, one woman succumbed to her injuries at Rohit Hospital, leaving another in critical condition.

The fire erupted from the wiring and cables in the electric duct and was contained by 4:30 pm, with complete extinguishment by 6:10 pm. A probe is underway to determine the cause, as initial reports suggested the fire started on the seventh floor.