Tragic Fire in Mumbai: One Dead, Several Injured

A fire erupted in a 24-storey building in Dahisar, Mumbai, causing the death of a woman and injuring 18 others. The blaze broke out in the afternoon and was eventually subdued. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:29 IST
A devastating fire engulfed a 24-storey building in Dahisar, Mumbai, on Sunday, claiming the life of a woman and injuring 18 others, officials reported.

The inferno started around 3 pm at the New Janakalyan Society in Shanti Nagar, leading to 36 residents being rescued, of whom 19 required hospital treatment. Tragically, one woman succumbed to her injuries at Rohit Hospital, leaving another in critical condition.

The fire erupted from the wiring and cables in the electric duct and was contained by 4:30 pm, with complete extinguishment by 6:10 pm. A probe is underway to determine the cause, as initial reports suggested the fire started on the seventh floor.

