Simpliwork Offices Expands in Maharashtra with Major Lease

Simpliwork Offices has leased 2.5 lakh square feet in Maharashtra to meet the rising demand for managed workspaces. Founded in 2018, the company operates over 85 centers across major Indian cities. It aims to double its workspace portfolio to around 9–9.5 million square feet over the next two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Simpliwork Offices has announced a significant expansion in Maharashtra, having rented 2.5 lakh square feet of space in response to increasing demand for managed workspaces from corporate clients.

Established in 2018, Simpliwork currently boasts a portfolio of 4.5 million square feet spread across India's major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

With over 85 operational centers, the company plans to expand its managed workspace to 9–9.5 million square feet within the next two years, marking a major growth milestone, according to Simpliwork executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

