Simpliwork Offices Expands in Maharashtra with Major Lease

Simpliwork Offices has announced a significant expansion in Maharashtra, having rented 2.5 lakh square feet of space in response to increasing demand for managed workspaces from corporate clients.

Established in 2018, Simpliwork currently boasts a portfolio of 4.5 million square feet spread across India's major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

With over 85 operational centers, the company plans to expand its managed workspace to 9–9.5 million square feet within the next two years, marking a major growth milestone, according to Simpliwork executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)