Community Unites for Road Construction Amid Government Inaction in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Khunti district, nearly 300 villagers undertook 'shramdaan' to construct a diversion road following the collapse of a bridge over Banai River. Frustrated by governmental inaction, they pooled resources to alleviate travel issues faced by students, pedestrians, and traders. Despite promises, no official actions were taken, prompting community-led initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to community resilience, around 300 villagers in Jharkhand's Khunti district engaged in 'shramdaan' to build a makeshift road following the collapse of a vital bridge. The initiative, led by Pelol's gram pradhan Shiv Shanker Tiru, arose from frustration over unfulfilled promises from local officials.

Resources were mobilized by pooling in Rs 10,000 in contributions from villagers, who organized the necessary materials, including stone chips, sand, and soil. The diversion road, stretching over 200 meters, aims to restore connectivity disrupted by the June bridge collapse, affecting students and residents alike.

Local authorities, including the Khunti Deputy Commissioner, claimed plans were in motion to repair the bridge and construct the road. However, inaction has led villagers to take matters into their own hands, highlighting gaps in governmental response and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

