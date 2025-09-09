India Charts Bold New Space Future: Bharatiya Space Station by 2035, Moon Landing by 2040

India is preparing for a transformative leap in its space journey, with milestones that promise to reshape its global standing in science, technology, and exploration. Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Space 2025, themed “Harnessing Space for Global Progress: Innovation, Policy, and Growth,” Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, outlined the nation’s ambitious goals — from establishing a Bharatiya Space Station by 2035 to landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

Recent Milestones: From Chandrayaan-3 to India’s First Astronaut on ISS

Highlighting India’s rapid progress, Dr. Singh celebrated the triumph of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole — a feat that cemented its position among leading spacefaring nations. He also praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian Air Force officer to travel to the International Space Station, as a symbol of India’s expanding human spaceflight aspirations.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to future exploration missions, including expeditions to Mars, Venus, and asteroids, as well as the eagerly anticipated Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

Space Reforms and Private Sector Participation

Central to this progress, Dr. Singh emphasized, are the sweeping reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. By opening the space sector to private players, startups, and academia, India has witnessed the rise of over 300 startups engaged in cutting-edge work on launch vehicles, satellite technologies, and ground systems. This ecosystem is not only driving innovation but also generating new employment opportunities, attracting investments, and inspiring India’s next generation of space professionals.

Applications Beyond Space: Everyday Impact

Dr. Singh underscored that the value of space research lies in its transformative applications across daily life. From enhancing agricultural productivity through remote sensing, to improving healthcare delivery via telemedicine, strengthening urban planning, boosting disaster management, and enabling effective governance, space technology is becoming a force multiplier for India’s socio-economic development. “Space must empower every sector and serve the common citizen,” he stressed.

International Cooperation and Global Engagement

Reaffirming India’s commitment to collaborative progress, the Minister spotlighted ongoing and upcoming international projects. The joint NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission with the United States and the Chandrayaan-5 mission with Japan exemplify how space serves as a bridge for global engagement. India, he emphasized, seeks to combine its technological strengths with international partnerships to promote shared prosperity.

Nurturing Talent and Building Human Capital

Skill development remains a cornerstone of India’s space policy. Through ISRO outreach programmes, Centres of Excellence in universities, and partnerships with industry, the government is nurturing expertise in domains such as propulsion systems, satellite engineering, AI-based applications, and even space law. This focus ensures India builds the human capital necessary for sustaining long-term growth in the sector.

Industry and Policy Platforms

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the conference attracted more than 500 delegates, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs from India and abroad. Dr. Singh welcomed the formation of CII’s National Committee on Space, noting that it would bring together established companies and emerging startups to strengthen the ecosystem further.

India’s Vision: Space for Sustainability and Global Progress

In his closing remarks, Dr. Singh reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision that the 21st century belongs to India, with space as a frontier where India’s leadership will shine globally. By leveraging space technologies for sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation, India aims to transform space from a distant dream into a shared horizon of progress.

“India’s space journey is one of perseverance and innovation. Let us dream together, innovate together, and build together — transforming space from a distant frontier into a shared horizon of unity and progress,” he concluded.