Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a special relief package for Punjab, recently hit by destructive floods. Kumar observed overwhelming devastation during his tour of affected villages in Fazilka district.

Farmlands remain submerged, total crop loss is evident, and numerous cattle have died. Homes were reduced to ruins, leaving families stranded in significantly waterlogged areas and facing livelihood challenges. With stagnant water, there's a looming danger of disease outbreaks.

Kumar praised the ongoing efforts of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and numerous volunteers for their relief work. However, he emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive relief package that extends beyond routine allocations, covering agricultural and livestock losses, home destruction, rehabilitating displaced families, and preparing for future agricultural cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)