Resilience in Kathua: Relief Efforts and Recovery Amidst Flash Floods

Heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods have left approximately 1200 houses damaged in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, prompting urgent relief operations. Officials have confirmed that these adverse weather conditions severely affected numerous families, with relief efforts being coordinated to provide immediate assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, highlighted that over 500 families have already received financial aid under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with ongoing efforts to support remaining households. Machinery is actively deployed to recover remains from damaged properties, facilitating the restoration process where feasible.

Relief camps are operational at the subdivision level to distribute essential items to families in distress, including dry rations, blankets, and tents. Concurrently, efforts are dedicated to promptly restoring disrupted road, power, and drinking water connectivity, ensuring rapid recovery for the affected district.

