Chemical Leak Sparks Panic in Palghar Industrial Zone

A hydrochloric acid leak at a chemical plant in Palghar's Tarapur industrial area caused panic among residents. The leak, from Aarti Drugs Limited's storage tank, released dense fumes, leading to eye and throat irritation. Emergency teams responded promptly, and authorities are conducting safety assessments.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A leak of dilute hydrochloric acid from a storage tank at a chemical plant in MIDC Tarapur industrial area, Palghar district, occurred on Monday, causing concern although no injuries have been reported, officials stated.

The incident unfolded around 7 pm at Aarti Drugs Limited, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell. Eyewitnesses reported dense fumes causing eye and throat irritation in nearby Salwad and Shivajinagar.

Boisar's fire brigade responded swiftly, helping to bring the situation under control. While no injuries have been documented, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and police are onsite for safety assessments. Continuous monitoring is underway to determine if further actions such as evacuations or medical aid are required.

