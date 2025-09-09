Athens Quake: No Damage, Coastal Island Epicenter
Athens experienced a 5.2 magnitude earthquake originating from Evia island. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage or casualties, as confirmed by the Athens Geodynamic Institute. Emergency services remain vigilant, actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety.
An earthquake struck Athens early Tuesday, shaking the city yet leaving it unscathed. Authorities reported no damage or casualties.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute announced the quake measured 5.2 in magnitude, emanating from the Evia island, located roughly 50 km northeast of Athens.
Emergency services, including the fire brigade, have confirmed no immediate calls for assistance but are surveying the area for any potential harm.
