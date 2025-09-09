Tragedy Strikes in Kullu: Landslide Claims Lives

A tragic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has taken the life of Brasiti Devi. The disaster occurred around 1:30 am in Sharmani village, triggered by heavy rainfall, leading to the destruction of two houses.

Four family members are currently feared trapped under the debris as search and rescue operations continue. Local villagers and the authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate's office, are involved in the efforts, hoping for a miracle amid the devastation.

This landslide further compounds the ongoing monsoon despair across the state. Since June 20, 370 fatalities have been reported due to rain-related incidents and road accidents, with landslides alone responsible for 43 deaths, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.