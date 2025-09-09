Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

Dr. Kenichi Iga, a distinguished academic, is set to receive the 2025 Honda Prize for his groundbreaking work on the Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL). The Honda Foundation, established by Soichiro Honda, acknowledged Dr. Iga's significant contributions to both the conception and development of this transformative technology.

The announcement marks the 46th edition of Japan's first international award in science and technology. Launched in 1980, the Honda Prize celebrates research achievements that contribute to building a humane civilization, with a focus on ecotechnology. Dr. Iga's recognition underscores the global impact of VCSEL's practical applications, spanning industries from high-speed data communication to autonomous vehicles.

Despite initial skepticism, Dr. Iga's persistent advocacy and research secured widespread adoption of VCSEL. His collaborative efforts paved the way for its commercialization, transforming optoelectronics. The upcoming award ceremony at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo honors this visionary achievement, accompanied by a prize of 10 million yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)