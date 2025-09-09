Left Menu

Tragedy in Kullu: Landslide Claims Lives Amidst Heavy Rains

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has killed one woman and has left four family members missing. Heavy rains triggered the landslide that destroyed two homes. Search efforts continue as 370 rain-related fatalities have been reported in the state this monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:02 IST
Tragedy in Kullu: Landslide Claims Lives Amidst Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic landslide has claimed at least one life in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains, destroying two houses in Sharmani village, Ghatu panchayat.

The deceased woman, identified as Brasiti Devi, was found dead, while four of her family members are feared trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local villagers lending a hand.

This disaster is part of a larger pattern of rain-related tragedies. Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has seen 370 fatalities, with landslides accounting for 43 deaths. State and local officials, along with the villagers, are ramping up efforts to manage the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Popular Eatery in Thane

Blaze Engulfs Popular Eatery in Thane

 India
2
India's Steel Sector Gears Up for Global Leadership Amid Sustainability Focus

India's Steel Sector Gears Up for Global Leadership Amid Sustainability Focu...

 India
3
India's Steel Surge: Infrastructure Boom Drives Demand

India's Steel Surge: Infrastructure Boom Drives Demand

 India
4
Historic $53 Billion Merger: Anglo American and Teck Unite

Historic $53 Billion Merger: Anglo American and Teck Unite

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025