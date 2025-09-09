Tragedy in Kullu: Landslide Claims Lives Amidst Heavy Rains
A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has killed one woman and has left four family members missing. Heavy rains triggered the landslide that destroyed two homes. Search efforts continue as 370 rain-related fatalities have been reported in the state this monsoon season.
A catastrophic landslide has claimed at least one life in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains, destroying two houses in Sharmani village, Ghatu panchayat.
The deceased woman, identified as Brasiti Devi, was found dead, while four of her family members are feared trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local villagers lending a hand.
This disaster is part of a larger pattern of rain-related tragedies. Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has seen 370 fatalities, with landslides accounting for 43 deaths. State and local officials, along with the villagers, are ramping up efforts to manage the ongoing crisis.
