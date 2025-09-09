Left Menu

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-affected regions in Himachal Pradesh, visiting Kangra to assess the situation. The state has suffered severe damages, with substantial fatalities and infrastructure losses due to heavy rains. Discussions about sustainable development and relief measures were prompted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, arriving in Kangra to personally assess the situation. The devastating heavy rains have caused an estimated Rs 4,122 crore in damages from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides since June.

During his visit, PM Modi was welcomed by Himachal Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The officials briefed the prime minister on the extent of destruction that has claimed 370 lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The monsoon's wrath also left 619 roads blocked, including key highways, and disrupted power and water supplies across the state. With over 6,344 houses affected, discussions on disaster management and sustainable development for hill states became crucial topics in light of climate change challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

