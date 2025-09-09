Blaze Engulfs Popular Eatery in Thane

A significant fire erupted at KGN Biryani Shop in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive property damage, officials reported.

The blaze, originating around 7 a.m., quickly consumed the premises, damaging wooden furniture and stored food items. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded. Local residents spotted smoke and promptly raised the alarm.

Firefighters from the Dombivli department swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze within an hour. The incident caused temporary traffic chaos as vehicles were diverted, leading to congestion on Shilphata Road. While the cause is suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)