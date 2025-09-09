Blaze Engulfs Popular Eatery in Thane
A significant fire broke out at KGN Biryani Shop in Thane, Maharashtra, causing substantial damage and temporary traffic disruption. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly with no reported casualties. The cause, suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A significant fire erupted at KGN Biryani Shop in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive property damage, officials reported.
The blaze, originating around 7 a.m., quickly consumed the premises, damaging wooden furniture and stored food items. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded. Local residents spotted smoke and promptly raised the alarm.
Firefighters from the Dombivli department swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze within an hour. The incident caused temporary traffic chaos as vehicles were diverted, leading to congestion on Shilphata Road. While the cause is suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, an investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation
Supreme Court Demands Answers: Arunachal Pradesh Contract Scandal Sparks Investigation
Jharsuguda Police Demand Financial Details from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Amid Investigation
Court Summons DCP Over Investigation Gaps in Attempted Murder Case