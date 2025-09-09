Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Popular Eatery in Thane

A significant fire broke out at KGN Biryani Shop in Thane, Maharashtra, causing substantial damage and temporary traffic disruption. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly with no reported casualties. The cause, suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant fire erupted at KGN Biryani Shop in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive property damage, officials reported.

The blaze, originating around 7 a.m., quickly consumed the premises, damaging wooden furniture and stored food items. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded. Local residents spotted smoke and promptly raised the alarm.

Firefighters from the Dombivli department swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze within an hour. The incident caused temporary traffic chaos as vehicles were diverted, leading to congestion on Shilphata Road. While the cause is suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

