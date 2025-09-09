Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Airstrike Claims Ukrainian Lives

A Russian airstrike on an eastern Ukrainian village claimed more than 20 civilian lives as they collected pensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international reaction against Russia, whose forces have continued offensives in the Donetsk region. The attack highlights ongoing terror faced by civilians amidst stalled diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Airstrike Claims Ukrainian Lives
A devastating Russian airstrike has killed over 20 civilians in the eastern Ukrainian village of Yarova, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. The victims were innocently gathering to receive their pensions when the attack occurred.

Zelenskiy has called on global allies to exert pressure on Russia, as its military continues a relentless offensive in the Donetsk region. The incident, happening near Sloviansk, underscores the persistent violence as diplomatic efforts to resolve the 3.5-year-old conflict remain ineffective.

The President shared footage depicting the aftermath of the strike, demanding urgent responses from the United States, Europe, and the G20. With Russia denying targeting civilians despite numerous casualties since 2022, Ukrainian human rights voices label the attack as systemic terror against its people.

