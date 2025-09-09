Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative
Urban development experts in Ahmedabad stress the need for smarter growth in Indian cities to ensure sustainable economic development. With limited land, compact growth is crucial for efficiency and reduced emissions. Regulatory reforms and innovative planning are highlighted as pathways to dynamic urban transformation.
- Country:
- India
Urban growth experts in Ahmedabad are calling for urgent reforms, highlighting the necessity of densification in India's cities. During a workshop, leaders emphasized the critical need for compact urban development, warning that unchecked expansion threatens the nation's economic competitiveness and environmental stability.
The seminar, organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), saw officials, academics, and planners advocate for efficient land use to support India's ambitious economic goals. N.K. Patel, ITPI President, noted that India's limited land availability necessitates planned urban growth to ease infrastructure and public service strains.
Leading voices, including CEPT University President Barjor Mehta, argued for dynamic and efficient city development as essential to transitioning India from a $4 trillion to a $10 trillion economy. Discussions underscored the integration of global best practices and technology as vital to driving sustainable urbanization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Steel Surge: Infrastructure Boom Drives Demand
Maharashtra's Infrastructure Boost: Rs 2,000 Crore HUDCO Loan for Urban Development
Infrastructure Crisis: Restoring Vital Roads and Bridges After Devastating Floods in Jammu and Kashmir
Tripura Accelerates Infrastructure and Social Welfare Initiatives: A Comprehensive Update
Unlocking Global Investments: The UKIIFB's Vision for India's Sustainable Infrastructure