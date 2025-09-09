Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Urban growth experts in Ahmedabad are calling for urgent reforms, highlighting the necessity of densification in India's cities. During a workshop, leaders emphasized the critical need for compact urban development, warning that unchecked expansion threatens the nation's economic competitiveness and environmental stability.

The seminar, organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), saw officials, academics, and planners advocate for efficient land use to support India's ambitious economic goals. N.K. Patel, ITPI President, noted that India's limited land availability necessitates planned urban growth to ease infrastructure and public service strains.

Leading voices, including CEPT University President Barjor Mehta, argued for dynamic and efficient city development as essential to transitioning India from a $4 trillion to a $10 trillion economy. Discussions underscored the integration of global best practices and technology as vital to driving sustainable urbanization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)