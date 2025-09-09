Left Menu

Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Urban development experts in Ahmedabad stress the need for smarter growth in Indian cities to ensure sustainable economic development. With limited land, compact growth is crucial for efficiency and reduced emissions. Regulatory reforms and innovative planning are highlighted as pathways to dynamic urban transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:16 IST
Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Urban growth experts in Ahmedabad are calling for urgent reforms, highlighting the necessity of densification in India's cities. During a workshop, leaders emphasized the critical need for compact urban development, warning that unchecked expansion threatens the nation's economic competitiveness and environmental stability.

The seminar, organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), saw officials, academics, and planners advocate for efficient land use to support India's ambitious economic goals. N.K. Patel, ITPI President, noted that India's limited land availability necessitates planned urban growth to ease infrastructure and public service strains.

Leading voices, including CEPT University President Barjor Mehta, argued for dynamic and efficient city development as essential to transitioning India from a $4 trillion to a $10 trillion economy. Discussions underscored the integration of global best practices and technology as vital to driving sustainable urbanization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025