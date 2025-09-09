A Russian airstrike has tragically claimed the lives of 23 civilians in Yarova, a village in eastern Ukraine, while they were collecting their pensions. Officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are demanding the international community to step up pressure on Moscow to cease its military aggression.

The attack comes amid a relentless offensive by Russian forces across the eastern Donetsk region, as diplomatic dialogues to resolve the 3 1/2-year conflict remain at a standstill. President Zelenskiy reported that the village, located approximately 15 miles from the defensive city of Sloviansk, was hit by a guided bomb, resulting in numerous casualties.

In a strong message to global powers, Zelenskiy called for immediate responses from the United States, Europe, and the G20. The heartbreaking footage shared by Zelenskiy and distressing accounts of the bombing underscore the urgency for a diplomatic resolution, as Moscow continues to refrain from acknowledging responsibility.