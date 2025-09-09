Tragedy in Yarova: Airstrike Raises Global Demand for Peace
A Russian airstrike in eastern Ukraine's village of Yarova killed 23 civilians at a pension disbursal point, igniting global calls for peace. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged international support as the conflict continues unabated. Russia remains silent on the attack, denying civilian targeting despite mounting casualties.
A Russian airstrike has tragically claimed the lives of 23 civilians in Yarova, a village in eastern Ukraine, while they were collecting their pensions. Officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are demanding the international community to step up pressure on Moscow to cease its military aggression.
The attack comes amid a relentless offensive by Russian forces across the eastern Donetsk region, as diplomatic dialogues to resolve the 3 1/2-year conflict remain at a standstill. President Zelenskiy reported that the village, located approximately 15 miles from the defensive city of Sloviansk, was hit by a guided bomb, resulting in numerous casualties.
In a strong message to global powers, Zelenskiy called for immediate responses from the United States, Europe, and the G20. The heartbreaking footage shared by Zelenskiy and distressing accounts of the bombing underscore the urgency for a diplomatic resolution, as Moscow continues to refrain from acknowledging responsibility.
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Nepal: Russia Monitors Anti-Government Protests
Moldova's Democratic Race: EU Path or Russian Influence?
Russia's Strategic Diplomatic Push in Syria: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns
Russia and Qatar: Reviving Syria's Energy Sector