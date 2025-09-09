Blast at Pizza Outlet Sparks Investigation in Delhi
A compressor explosion at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar caused minor injuries to five people. Although initially linked to Pizza Hut, the fire occurred outside the restaurant, and the cause is under investigation. All injured were treated and discharged successfully.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident, an explosion at a pizza outlet resulted in minor injuries to five individuals in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar.
Initially reported as occurring inside a Pizza Hut outlet, the fire actually broke out outside the restaurant premises, prompting official investigations into the cause of the explosion.
Local police confirmed ongoing investigations following swift emergency responses that ensured swift extinguishing of the blaze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Explosion
- Pizza Hut
- Yamuna Vihar
- Injuries
- Fire
- Investigation
- Police
- Compressor
- Restaurant
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top UN official condemns Israeli attack in Qatar, says focus should be reaching Gaza ceasefire deal, 'not destroying it', reports AP.
Compressor Explosion Sparks Fire Scare in Delhi Pizza Outlet
Suspicious Duo Apprehended in Pilibhit: Investigation Underway
Berlin Power Outage Sparks Arson Investigation: Tesla Connection Probed
Madhya Pradesh Hospital Under Fire: Rat Bites Allegations Spark Immediate Action