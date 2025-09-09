Left Menu

Blast at Pizza Outlet Sparks Investigation in Delhi

A compressor explosion at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar caused minor injuries to five people. Although initially linked to Pizza Hut, the fire occurred outside the restaurant, and the cause is under investigation. All injured were treated and discharged successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a startling incident, an explosion at a pizza outlet resulted in minor injuries to five individuals in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar.

Initially reported as occurring inside a Pizza Hut outlet, the fire actually broke out outside the restaurant premises, prompting official investigations into the cause of the explosion.

Local police confirmed ongoing investigations following swift emergency responses that ensured swift extinguishing of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

