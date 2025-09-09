Compressor Explosion Sparks Fire Scare in Delhi Pizza Outlet

A compressor explosion at a Pizza Hut in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar led to a fire incident, injuring five people, including three employees. The explosion triggered minor injuries as the blaze engulfed parts of the building.

Despite initial reports, Pizza Hut India clarified that the fire occurred outside the outlet, within the main building compound. The prompt response of the fire services saw three fire tenders deployed, quickly extinguishing the fire. Authorities are investigating the incident's root cause.

Victims of the incident received treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and were discharged. A police case has been registered as investigations continue to uncover the explosion's details. A forensic team is collecting evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

