Compressor Explosion Sparks Fire Scare in Delhi Pizza Outlet

An air-conditioner compressor explosion at a Pizza Hut in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar injured five, including three staff. Although the fire didn't start inside the outlet, a forensic team is investigating the cause. Prompt action by fire services ensured swift control of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A compressor explosion at a Pizza Hut in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar led to a fire incident, injuring five people, including three employees. The explosion triggered minor injuries as the blaze engulfed parts of the building.

Despite initial reports, Pizza Hut India clarified that the fire occurred outside the outlet, within the main building compound. The prompt response of the fire services saw three fire tenders deployed, quickly extinguishing the fire. Authorities are investigating the incident's root cause.

Victims of the incident received treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and were discharged. A police case has been registered as investigations continue to uncover the explosion's details. A forensic team is collecting evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

