Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Sinha Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu Region

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha toured flood-hit areas in the Jammu region, reviewing restoration efforts on the national highway and assuring residents of government support. The natural disaster led to devastating damage following heavy rains, but restoration work with manpower and machinery is actively restoring normalcy, he affirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastation caused by recent floods in the Jammu region, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha undertook a comprehensive tour of the affected districts. His visit aimed to assess the ongoing recovery operations and ensure the restoration of essential services in the region.

Sinha emphasized the commitment of both the Union government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to support the affected families. The Lieutenant Governor's visit included stops at various flood-hit sites, where he interacted directly with residents to understand their concerns and needs.

Restoration efforts are underway with intensive efforts by municipal and district authorities, using heavy machinery to clear debris. Meanwhile, the restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway progresses with round-the-clock work, expected to soon reopen to traffic.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

 India
2
Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025