Lieutenant Governor Sinha Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu Region

In response to the devastation caused by recent floods in the Jammu region, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha undertook a comprehensive tour of the affected districts. His visit aimed to assess the ongoing recovery operations and ensure the restoration of essential services in the region.

Sinha emphasized the commitment of both the Union government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to support the affected families. The Lieutenant Governor's visit included stops at various flood-hit sites, where he interacted directly with residents to understand their concerns and needs.

Restoration efforts are underway with intensive efforts by municipal and district authorities, using heavy machinery to clear debris. Meanwhile, the restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway progresses with round-the-clock work, expected to soon reopen to traffic.