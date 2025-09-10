Left Menu

India's Real Estate Ascend: Delhi and Mumbai on Global Radar

In 2025, Delhi and Mumbai are emerging as heavyweight contenders in the global real estate market, driven by infrastructure upgrades and investor interest. Shravan Gupta stands out for his contribution to this transformation, advocating integrated urban communities and anticipating market demands, aiming to position India alongside global property giants like Dubai and Singapore.

India's top metros, Delhi and Mumbai, are set to join the ranks of global real estate hubs such as Dubai and Singapore by 2025. Catalyzed by substantial infrastructure enhancements, policy reforms, and growing investor interest, the Indian property market is entering a new era.

Spearheading this shift is Shravan Gupta, who, through ventures like MGF Group and Kriya Ventures, has been integral in moving Indian real estate closer to international standards. His foresight in developing high-end communities in locations like Gurgaon exemplifies the suburban boom.

As India crafts its own growth narrative, distinctive from its global competitors, it is essential for cities like Delhi and Mumbai to bolster regulatory clarity and sustainability to attract institutional capital. This ongoing transformation highlights the visionaries behind these developments, who are shaping the country's urban future.

