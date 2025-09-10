Left Menu

New Metro Rakes Arrive in Kolkata to Enhance Urban Transit

Kolkata port has received two new metro rakes from China, adding 16 coaches to the city's rapid transit system. Delivered by MV Spring Shine, these coaches will undergo tests before meeting the increased demand spurred by recent metro expansions. The port has previously handled 48 such imports.

Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's rapid transit system gets a boost as two new metro rakes arrive from China, officials reported on Wednesday. The 16-coach consignment, received by MV Spring Shine at the Netaji Subhas Dock, is set to enhance metro services.

After rigorous testing and trials, these new rakes will be deployed to meet the increased demand following the opening of three new metro sections last month. The expansion of Kolkata Metro signifies a vital improvement in the city's public transport framework.

According to Rathendra Raman, chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the arrival is a significant contribution to the ongoing growth of Kolkata Metro. SMP Kolkata has so far handled imports of 48 metro coaches from China's Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

