Tragic Encounter: Wild Animal Attack Claims Life of Young Girl

A tragic incident occurred in Paragpurwa village where a four-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and killed by a wild animal. The attack happened while Ramjit's children were having dinner. Despite a drone-assisted search, the child's mutilated body was discovered in a nearby sugarcane field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:56 IST
A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Paragpurwa village as the mutilated body of a four-year-old girl was discovered in a sugarcane field. Authorities suspect a wild animal attack, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The incident unfolded as Ramjit's three children were dining in their courtyard. An unidentified creature reportedly entered the premises, snatching away Ramjit's daughter Jyoti. Despite immediate intervention by forest and administrative officials, the search did not yield timely results.

The following morning, after a night-long search operation, Jyoti's body, bearing signs of a gruesome attack, was found. While locals speculate it was a wolf, officials await forensic confirmation. This unforeseen attack is the first such incident in the village in decades, sparking deep concern among residents.

