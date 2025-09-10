Left Menu

NIT Experts Conduct Vital Thamarassery Ghat Road Inspection

An NIT expert team inspected Kerala's Thamarassery Ghat Road after traffic restrictions due to mudslides. Using drones and real-time kinematic surveys, they assessed the terrain's future landslide risk. A preliminary report will be submitted, with potential for further inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:27 IST
NIT Experts Conduct Vital Thamarassery Ghat Road Inspection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A team of specialists from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) conducted an inspection of the Thamarassery Ghat Road on Wednesday. Recently, traffic on this route was restricted following multiple mudslides, prompting this crucial assessment.

Key in connecting the northern districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad in Kerala, the road has faced challenges due to the unstable terrain. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh initiated the inspection, which focused on affected sections. Experts utilized drones for a real-time kinematic survey, gathering critical footage and data.

Dr. Santosh G Thampi, part of the expert team, emphasized that the data collected would be instrumental in evaluating future landslide risks and understanding the nature of the terrain. A preliminary report is expected soon, and a ground-penetrating radar inspection might be employed if necessary.

