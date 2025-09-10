DDA Launches 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025' for Affordable Housing

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is gearing up for the launch of the 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025', aiming to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker section (EWS) and Janta category in Outer Delhi. Starting Thursday, interested individuals can register for the scheme.

The initiative will make available a total of 1,172 flats across several localities, including Narela, Rohini, and Dwarka. The project underscores DDA's commitment to ensuring housing for all, offering flats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligibility criteria vary, with EWS applicants' family income capped at Rs 10 lakh per annum. Those registering on the DDA's Aawas Portal will pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 2,500 unless already registered. The booking period kicks off on September 22, requiring a Rs 50,000 booking fee per flat.