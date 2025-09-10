Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Dhanbad: House Collapse Leaves Three Dead

Three individuals, including two children, tragically lost their lives after a house collapsed in Dhanbad due to heavy rain. Local residents and authorities managed to rescue all seven trapped individuals from the debris. Four survivors are currently receiving medical treatment.

Updated: 10-09-2025 22:58 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in Dhanbad's Lodna area, three people, including two children, died following the collapse of a dilapidated house amidst heavy rains.

Authorities confirmed that a total of seven individuals were trapped under the debris at the quarters in BCCL.

Local residents joined forces with rescue operations to pull victims out, ensuring they received prompt medical attention at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

