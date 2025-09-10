Left Menu

Himachal's Struggle: Monsoon Mayhem Leaves Hundreds of Roads Closed

Despite decreasing monsoon showers, nearly 600 roads in Himachal Pradesh remain closed, affecting transportation and causing widespread damage. With 380 rain-related deaths and significant infrastructure disruptions, the state's losses total Rs 4,306 crore. The weather department warns of continued heavy rains, prompting a yellow alert in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, the impact of this year's monsoon persists with around 600 roads, including four national highways, shut down as of Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The hardest-hit areas include Kullu with 216 blocked roads and Mandi with 150 closures. Among the significant disruptions are the National Highway Attari-Leh Road (NH-3) and Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH-5).

States of emergency have been declared as 380 fatalities and Rs 4,306 crore in damages have been reported since June 20. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in five districts for the upcoming weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

