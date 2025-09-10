Himachal's Struggle: Monsoon Mayhem Leaves Hundreds of Roads Closed
Despite decreasing monsoon showers, nearly 600 roads in Himachal Pradesh remain closed, affecting transportation and causing widespread damage. With 380 rain-related deaths and significant infrastructure disruptions, the state's losses total Rs 4,306 crore. The weather department warns of continued heavy rains, prompting a yellow alert in several districts.
In Himachal Pradesh, the impact of this year's monsoon persists with around 600 roads, including four national highways, shut down as of Wednesday, according to local authorities.
The hardest-hit areas include Kullu with 216 blocked roads and Mandi with 150 closures. Among the significant disruptions are the National Highway Attari-Leh Road (NH-3) and Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH-5).
States of emergency have been declared as 380 fatalities and Rs 4,306 crore in damages have been reported since June 20. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in five districts for the upcoming weekend.
