Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

In a significant move to ensure public safety, authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have dismantled unauthorized constructions across Vasai and Virar. These structures, extending over 49,115 square feet, were identified as 'highly dangerous,' according to a statement by the local civic body.

Over the course of two days, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation spearheaded a drive targeting illicit buildings, including row tenements known as chawls and commercial establishments. This decisive action reflects a broader effort to address safety concerns in the region.

The crackdown highlights the ongoing challenges of managing unauthorized developments in rapidly urbanizing areas, with local authorities prioritizing citizen welfare and safety. The municipal corporation has vowed to continue its efforts against unlawful constructions.

