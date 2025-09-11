Left Menu

Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have removed unauthorized constructions, including those labeled as 'highly dangerous,' from approximately 49,115 square feet in Vasai and Virar. Over a two-day operation, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation targeted illicit buildings, such as chawls and commercial establishments, to ensure public safety.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure public safety, authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have dismantled unauthorized constructions across Vasai and Virar. These structures, extending over 49,115 square feet, were identified as 'highly dangerous,' according to a statement by the local civic body.

Over the course of two days, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation spearheaded a drive targeting illicit buildings, including row tenements known as chawls and commercial establishments. This decisive action reflects a broader effort to address safety concerns in the region.

The crackdown highlights the ongoing challenges of managing unauthorized developments in rapidly urbanizing areas, with local authorities prioritizing citizen welfare and safety. The municipal corporation has vowed to continue its efforts against unlawful constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

