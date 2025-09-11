Devastation in Afghanistan: Earthquakes Worsen Economic and Humanitarian Crisis

Earthquakes that devastated eastern Afghanistan have wreaked havoc on the region's already fragile economy and humanitarian situation, leaving thousands homeless and destroying crucial resources.

The quakes, which claimed at least 2,200 lives, caused extensive damage to homes and livestock, intensifying the struggles of families who have lost everything.

As the harsh Afghan winter looms, communities brace for further challenges, with recovery hindered by limited aid, economic sanctions, and difficulties under Taliban rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)