Devastation in Afghanistan: Earthquakes Worsen Economic and Humanitarian Crisis
Earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan have left thousands homeless, destroyed livestock, and damaged irrigation, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian and economic situation. With winter approaching and aid limited, affected families face severe hardship. Recovery efforts are hampered by international aid cuts and the Taliban's governance challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
Earthquakes that devastated eastern Afghanistan have wreaked havoc on the region's already fragile economy and humanitarian situation, leaving thousands homeless and destroying crucial resources.
The quakes, which claimed at least 2,200 lives, caused extensive damage to homes and livestock, intensifying the struggles of families who have lost everything.
As the harsh Afghan winter looms, communities brace for further challenges, with recovery hindered by limited aid, economic sanctions, and difficulties under Taliban rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- earthquake
- livestock
- UNDP
- Nangarhar
- aid
- economy
- disaster
- recovery
- livelihoods
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Coordinated Raids Foil Major Terror Plot Across States
Stranded Pilgrims in Nepal Amid Protests Seek Government's Aid
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Immigration Raid on Korean Workers
U.S. Immigration Raids: A Strain on South Korea-U.S. Business Ties
Diplomatic Tensions: US Immigration Raid Shocks South Korea