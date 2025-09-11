Left Menu

Gurugram's Cleanliness Campaign Gains Momentum

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched a major cleanliness campaign in Gurugram aimed at enhancing urban areas through community effort. Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness as a way of life, the CM urged public participation to realize a cleaner Gurugram, promising government support. The initiative involves various local bodies and citizens, aiming for sustained cleanliness efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a major cleanliness initiative in Gurugram, with the goal of making the city number one in cleanliness rankings. The campaign, 'Mera Gurugram, Swachh Gurugram,' seeks to beautify and upgrade every urban area.

The CM, accompanied by Swachhata Mitras, participated in activities at Sohna Chowk and Sector 52. Saini emphasized the role of cleanliness as foundational to a healthy lifestyle and urged residents to adopt it as a continuous practice. He reiterated the Haryana government's support in achieving cleanliness goals.

Following the monsoon, development projects in the district will be accelerated. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014, such cleanliness efforts have become nationwide movements. Engaging with residential, religious, and trading communities, the campaign aspires to be a persistent public drive, according to MLA Mukesh Sharma.

