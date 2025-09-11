Gurugram's Cleanliness Campaign Gains Momentum

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a major cleanliness initiative in Gurugram, with the goal of making the city number one in cleanliness rankings. The campaign, 'Mera Gurugram, Swachh Gurugram,' seeks to beautify and upgrade every urban area.

The CM, accompanied by Swachhata Mitras, participated in activities at Sohna Chowk and Sector 52. Saini emphasized the role of cleanliness as foundational to a healthy lifestyle and urged residents to adopt it as a continuous practice. He reiterated the Haryana government's support in achieving cleanliness goals.

Following the monsoon, development projects in the district will be accelerated. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014, such cleanliness efforts have become nationwide movements. Engaging with residential, religious, and trading communities, the campaign aspires to be a persistent public drive, according to MLA Mukesh Sharma.