Unyielding Rain: Kishtwar's Struggle with Devastating Flash Floods
Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir faced heavy rains causing flash floods and landslides in August. More than 400 houses were damaged, and 248 animals lost. Infrastructure, including bridges and community buildings, suffered significant damage. Rescue operations were swift, ensuring minimal loss of life amidst substantial agricultural and structural devastation.
Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was severely affected by torrential rains in August, triggering flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc on the region's infrastructure and livelihoods, officials reported on Thursday.
In total, 52 homes were completely destroyed, 105 severely damaged, and 283 partially affected. Additionally, the area saw 125 cattle sheds and five religious structures suffer major damage, according to official accounts. The floods claimed the lives of 248 animals, significantly affecting local residents' livelihoods.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, conducted site inspections to oversee ongoing restoration efforts, stressing the urgency of restoring crucial all-weather road links. Authorities evacuated 210 residents to safer areas and initiated timely rescue and relief initiatives that effectively mitigated further catastrophic infrastructure damage. Ground-level surveys continue to assess the full extent of the disaster's impact, officials said.
