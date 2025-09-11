Desperate Call for Aid in Afghanistan's Crisis

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has made an urgent call for $16.8 million in funding to assist families who have been displaced due to powerful earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan. The tremors have left many residents without homes, forcing them to endure harsh conditions outdoors.

The IOM's appeal aligns with a broader United Nations humanitarian effort aiming to provide emergency shelter and healthcare for approximately 134,000 people. The earthquakes, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, struck from August 31 into September 1, resulting in over 2,200 fatalities and damaging thousands of homes.

As winter approaches, the organization warns that the situation may deteriorate, with women and children especially vulnerable to risks from unsafe conditions. The crisis is compounded by the return of over 1.7 million Afghans from neighboring countries. Yet, despite the escalating need, funding has diminished by 35% due to reductions from major donors.