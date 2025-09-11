Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab

The devastating floods in Punjab, Pakistan, have resulted in the tragic loss of 78 lives since August 23, according to provincial government records. Over 4.2 million individuals have been affected or displaced by the rising waters.

In response, the government, spearheaded by Punjab's Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, has implemented extensive rescue operations. More than 16,000 people have been brought to safety in the past three days. Additionally, 2.2 million residents and 1.7 million livestock have been relocated to safer grounds as 4,500 villages remain underwater.

Efforts include the establishment of 490 medical camps and 1,412 veterinary outposts, as well as the provision of essential supplies like medicine, clean water, and food, with particular focus on vulnerable groups. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reports extreme flooding in southern Punjab, especially in the Sutlej River basin, threatening urban areas like Jalalpur and Alipur.