Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack Claims Young Life in Lohardaga

In Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, Irfan Ansari, a 21-year-old local, was tragically killed by a wild elephant while returning home. Despite efforts to escape, he was caught and trampled. The incident was witnessed by locals who rushed him to a health center, where he was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a 21-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant, authorities reported on Thursday.

The victim, Irfan Ansari from Kairo Naya Toli, met with the fatal encounter as he was on his way back home from Mahwari. Eyewitnesses revealed that despite his efforts to evade the elephant, Irfan was caught and trampled near the Chunagada area within the Kairo police station jurisdiction.

Upon notification of the tragedy, local villagers quickly gathered at the scene and took Ansari to a nearby health facility, where he was officially pronounced dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

