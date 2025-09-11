Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack Claims Young Life in Lohardaga

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a 21-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant, authorities reported on Thursday.

The victim, Irfan Ansari from Kairo Naya Toli, met with the fatal encounter as he was on his way back home from Mahwari. Eyewitnesses revealed that despite his efforts to evade the elephant, Irfan was caught and trampled near the Chunagada area within the Kairo police station jurisdiction.

Upon notification of the tragedy, local villagers quickly gathered at the scene and took Ansari to a nearby health facility, where he was officially pronounced dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)