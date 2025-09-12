ECB Considers Further Rate Cuts

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a policymaker at the European Central Bank (ECB), hinted on Friday at the possibility of further easing of monetary policy during upcoming ECB meetings.

"There is no predetermined path, but another rate cut is entirely possible at the coming meetings," Villeroy de Galhau stated on BFM Business.

This comes as the ECB maintained its interest rates unchanged on Thursday, providing no indications of future adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)