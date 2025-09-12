Left Menu

ECB Considers Further Rate Cuts

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, an ECB policymaker, hinted at potential monetary policy easing at future European Central Bank meetings. Although the ECB kept interest rates steady recently, Villeroy de Galhau emphasized that further rate cuts could still be on the table.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a policymaker at the European Central Bank (ECB), hinted on Friday at the possibility of further easing of monetary policy during upcoming ECB meetings.

"There is no predetermined path, but another rate cut is entirely possible at the coming meetings," Villeroy de Galhau stated on BFM Business.

This comes as the ECB maintained its interest rates unchanged on Thursday, providing no indications of future adjustments.

