Bali's Persistent Flooding: Infrastructure or Nature's Fury?

Bali's recent flooding, which claimed 16 lives, has highlighted concerns about inadequate infrastructure and rapid development. Experts note the need for effective drainage systems, while tourism officials assert land use is not the issue. The disaster disrupted travel and emphasized Bali's dependency on tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, officials reported that two individuals remain missing as floodwaters began receding on the Indonesian island of Bali. This week's aggressive flooding claimed at least 16 lives, predominantly from overflowing rivers.

The deluge, caused by torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, impacted Denpasar and six additional regions, disrupting major roads and access to Bali's international airport. Architecture expert I Nyoman Gede Maha Putra criticized the island's infrastructure development, stressing the lack of disaster consideration in planning.

Though the regional planning body was unavailable for comments, Bali's governor, I Wayan Koster, dismissed land use conversion as a factor. Meanwhile, the island saw a significant tourist influx last year, underscoring its economic reliance on tourism. The search continues for the two missing individuals, confirmed a local search authority.

Latest News

