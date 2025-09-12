Bali's Persistent Flooding: Infrastructure or Nature's Fury?

On Friday, officials reported that two individuals remain missing as floodwaters began receding on the Indonesian island of Bali. This week's aggressive flooding claimed at least 16 lives, predominantly from overflowing rivers.

The deluge, caused by torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, impacted Denpasar and six additional regions, disrupting major roads and access to Bali's international airport. Architecture expert I Nyoman Gede Maha Putra criticized the island's infrastructure development, stressing the lack of disaster consideration in planning.

Though the regional planning body was unavailable for comments, Bali's governor, I Wayan Koster, dismissed land use conversion as a factor. Meanwhile, the island saw a significant tourist influx last year, underscoring its economic reliance on tourism. The search continues for the two missing individuals, confirmed a local search authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)