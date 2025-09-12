Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the challenges of urbanisation in Kerala, a state experiencing urban growth significantly above the national average. Speaking at the Urban Conclave, Vijayan focused on the necessity of a strategic approach to Kerala's rapid urban transition.

Kerala is predicted to have over 90% urban population by 2035, a growth demanding serious policy interventions. The state's urbanisation is driven by multiple factors, including social, economic, and environmental elements, not solely by industrialisation.

Efforts to tackle urban poverty, waste management, and employment are in motion, with significant investments in entrepreneurship and skill development. The state government also emphasizes infrastructure development projects and studies on urban flooding and water management to support sustainable urban growth.

