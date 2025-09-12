Mumbai Traffic Disrupted as Road Caves in Due to Water Pipeline Leak

Traffic was disrupted in south Mumbai near Mantralaya as a section of the road collapsed due to a water pipeline leak, officials reported on Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that a 600 mm diameter water pipeline had developed a leak on Madame Cama Road, leading to the road caving in around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic on the affected road was rerouted, and civic officials stated that repair efforts are actively being carried out by the hydraulic department, with water supply temporarily halted to enable the restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)