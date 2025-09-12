Left Menu

Mumbai Traffic Disrupted as Road Caves in Due to Water Pipeline Leak

A road near Mantralaya in Mumbai caved in due to a water pipeline leak, disrupting traffic. The 600 mm diameter water pipeline leak on Madame Cama Road led to the incident. Traffic and bus routes were diverted, and restoration work is underway with water supply temporarily stopped in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic was disrupted in south Mumbai near Mantralaya as a section of the road collapsed due to a water pipeline leak, officials reported on Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that a 600 mm diameter water pipeline had developed a leak on Madame Cama Road, leading to the road caving in around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic on the affected road was rerouted, and civic officials stated that repair efforts are actively being carried out by the hydraulic department, with water supply temporarily halted to enable the restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

